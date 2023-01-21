Los Angeles Chargers request to interview QB Coach Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator position

The Los Angeles Chargers apparently believe in the age-old philosophy of “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”

The Chargers have requested permission to interview Vikings assistant QBs coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 21, 2023

After failing to coax current Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator Wes Phillips to join Brandon Staley’s staff, the Chargers have now apparently shifted their focus to Vikings’ quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, according to CBS NFL reporter Jonathan Jones.

The Chargers requested permission to interview Philiips back on Thursday, but Phillips declined the interview, citing his desire to stay in Minnesota.

Johnson had a successful college football career as a quarterback at Texas A&M, and then bounced around several football leagues, including the NFL, Arena League, UFL, and CFL, as a player from 2011 to 2016. Following that, he decided to embark on a coaching career. After a couple of opportunities with the Bill Walsh coaching diversity fellowship, he served as an offensive quality control coach with the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons before joining Kevin O’Connell’s staff after O’Connell took the Vikings’ head coaching job this past season.

Outside of that, I don’t know a whole lot about Jerrod Johnson or his work with the Vikings’ quarterbacks this season, to be honest. But the Chargers have apparently seen something that they like if they want to give the 34-year-old a shot at being their new offensive coordinator. We’ll let you know if anything happens on this front and, if it doesn’t, whether or not there are any other offensive assistants that the Chargers are interested in.