Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills: AFC Divisional Playoff discussion

We’re just half an hour away from the matchup that will determine the other half of the AFC Championship Game, as the Cincinnati Bengals have made their way to western New York to take on the Buffalo Bills.

This is, of course, the matchup that wound up being suspended in Week 16 after the injury to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. That game was in Cincinnati, while today’s game is taking place in Buffalo.

Both of these teams advanced by defeating divisional rivals last weekend, with the Bills taking down the Miami Dolphins and the Bengals defeating the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Bills win this one, they will travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. If the Bengals should win, then we’ll get a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

This game will be shown on CBS, which is WCCO-4 in the Twin Cities.

If you’re going to be watching this one, you can come in and hang out with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans and watch it here. Enjoy the game, everyone!