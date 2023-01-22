Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: NFC Divisional Playoff discussion

The Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs wraps up tonight from Levi’s Stadium, as the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys for a spot in next weekend’s NFC Championship Game.

Both of these teams advanced with relatively easy victories on Wild Card weekend, as the Niners defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 41-23, while the Cowboys took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final tally of 31-14.

The winner of this game will earn themselves a trip to Lincoln Financial Field next weekend to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

This one is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is KSTP-9 in the Twin Cities area.

After this game, there are only three more games left in the 2022 NFL season, so hopefully they’ll be enjoyable. If you’re going to be watching this one anyway, feel free to hang out here and watch it with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans. Enjoy the game, everyone!