Vikings request permission to speak with Seahawks assistant Sean Desai

We’ve got another name to add to the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search list, and it’s one that might be a bit familiar.

The #Vikings and #Dolphins, both of whom have vacant DC jobs, have requested to interview #Seahawks defensive assistant and associate head coach Sean Desai, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2023

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Vikings have requested to interview Seattle Seahawks’ defensive assistant Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Desai interviewed with the Vikings for the DC job last year before Kevin O’Connell and company eventually decided to go with Ed Donatell. He was with the Seahawks last season, but prior to that spent nine seasons with the Chicago Bears, sticking around through three different head coaches (Marc Trestman, John Fox, Matt Nagy) in various capacities, including serving as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

In keeping with most of the names we’ve seen from the Vikings through this process, Desai is a younger coach, as he won’t turn 40 until April.

That gives us three names for the Vikings in their defensive coordinator search, as Desai joins Brian Flores and Ryan Nielsen. We’re not entirely sure how many coaches the Vikings intend to interview, but if they add more names we’ll give you a quick snapshot of them and their qualifications.