SB Nation Reacts results: Was 2022 a successful season?

We’ve got the results of our latest SB Nation Reacts poll for the Minnesota Vikings, and while there was only one question this week, we thought it was a pretty important one to ask.

Following the Vikings’ loss in the Wild Card round, we asked whether or not you, the fans, viewed the 2022 season as a successful one for the purple.

Of the people who responded to the poll, a very nice percentage of fans said that they did, in fact, view this season as a successful one.

(Yeah, making the obvious joke. Why not?)

I wasn’t sure how high that number was going to be when I put the question out there, as the definitions for success differ pretty widely. There are fans out there. . .and not just fans of the Vikings, but fans of every team. . .that define “success” as nothing short of winning a championship. That’s understandable, but it just feels to me like you’re setting yourself up for disappointment more frequently than not if that’s your approach.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t take that approach. You can view things however you’d like, obviously.

I, honestly, considered this season to be a success simply because there really wasn’t a lot expected out of this team in 2022. They were expected to finish behind Green Bay. . .again. . .in the division and start building something in the first year of the Kevin O’Connell era. Instead, they gave us one of the more entertaining seasons in team history, with numerous incredible finishes and excitement.

At the end of the day, sports are entertainment above all else. We talk about the Vikings, we watch the Vikings, we react to the Vikings, but after all that there’s other stuff to do. After what we Vikings fans watched in the two seasons prior to this one, this season was a hell of a lot of fun. Do I wish it would have ended better? Sure. . .I mean, I’ve been a fan of this team for nearly 40 seasons and I wish all of their seasons would have ended better.

One day this team and this fan base will get there. In the meantime, this was a season that most of us won’t forget any time soon, and I think it was a successful one because Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are going to be building something impressive going forward. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all goes.

Thanks to everyone that participated in our Reacts question for this week!