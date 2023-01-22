The 2022 Season: Success? Failure? Gone!

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - Was the 2022 Minnesota Vikings season a success? Was it a failure? How do you measure? That is a point-of-view question for most people. Sure, there are multiple ways to measure it from wins and losses, to stats of all types, boxscore and advanced, to win the Super Bowl or it’s a bust. How you feel about it comes down to your view.

Ed Donatell was released this week after a season where the defense underperformed compared to expectations and the rest of the league. Was it justified? There are names popping up like former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielson, and Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant Sean Desai interview requests have been made. Will one of these 3 gentlemen replace Donatell, or someone else? How will the choice affect the Vikings' free agency and draft strategy?

Speaking of the 2023 NFL Draft hosted in Kansas City, can Kwesi get a better hit rate on players that can make a difference in their rookie year than he did in 2022? With much change ahead, especially on the defensive side of the ball, along with the need to get cap compliant, a good draft will be imperative if the Vikings hope to repeat as NFC North Division Champions. Darren and Dave will get into these themes and more on today’s 2OB.

Theme #1: Was the first year under Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah a success?

Theme #2: Donatell done as DC

Theme #3: Better drafting is needed to improve the defense

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare, along with an occasional special guest appearance from Tyler Forness @TheRealForno. Plus, enjoy an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew and if you are into rocking wood art, check out @thatsbadassmn.