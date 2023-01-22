Ravens request to interview Brian Angelichio for offensive coordinator position

Just a short time ago, we found out that an AFC team that is not the Los Angeles Chargers has an interest in a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff to fill an offensive coordinator position.

#Ravens have requested permission to interview #Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio for their offensive coordinator position, per source. Veteran NFL coach helped Minnesota to a top-five passing offense in 2022. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2023

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Baltimore Ravens have requested an interview with Vikings pass game coordinator Brian Angelichio for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

Angelichio has been a tight ends coach in the NFL since the 2012 season and holds that same title with the Vikings along with his title of pass game coordinator. The 50-year old Angelichio has also had stops in Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Green Bay, Washington, and Carolina before joining Kevin O’Connell’s staff this past season.

Angelichio is now the fourth member of the Vikings’ offensive coaching staff to be requested for an interview for an offensive coordinator job. The Chargers approached current Vikings OC Wes Phillips (who declined to interview) and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, and the New England Patriots have already interviewed wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their OC job.

Will anything come of the Ravens’ interest in Angelichio? If it does, we’ll let you know as soon as any news breaks.