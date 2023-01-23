Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 23 January 2023

We’ve made it to Monday, folks, and the AFC and NFC Championship Games are officially set for next weekend. That means there are only three more meaningful games between now and the long, dark tea time of the offseason. But, there will be plenty of things relating to our Minnesota Vikings to talk about.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- The Vikings have asked to speak to three people in regard to the defensive coordinator job. They are Brian Flores, Ryan Nielsen, and Sean Desai.
- Teams are also looking at the Vikings to fill their own coaching vacancies, asking permission to speak to QB coach Jerrod Johnson and TE coach/pass game coordinator Brian Angelichio.
- Chris closes the book on the Ed Donatell era.
- We ask if the 2022 season can be classed as successful.
- U.S. Bank Stadium is ugly, apparently. Whatever.
- Two Old Bloggers take a final look back at the 2022 season.
