Patrick Peterson expresses desire to come back to Minnesota

Heading into this offseason, the Minnesota Vikings have a lot of questions that need to be answered on the defensive side of the football. One of their elder statesmen wants to be a part of the solution in 2023 and possibly beyond.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who had a bit of a renaissance in his second season with the Vikings in 2022, has expressed a desire to come back for another go with the purple.

“I would love to be there in that purple and gold again and give it a run again just because I love the community there,” Peterson said on the show. “I love the organization. I love the new regime that (the Wilf ownership group has) brought into that building, the trainers, the strength and conditioning staff. It’s just amazing. I truly believe it felt like home for me. I felt like it was a place that I belonged. But we all know it’s a business.”

Peterson initially came to Minnesota on a one-year deal before the 2021 season, and signed another one-year pact last offseason. This past year, Peterson had five interceptions, the second-highest total he’s had in a season in his career.

It will be interesting to see how much of a priority the Vikings make signing Peterson. Yes, he had a relatively solid year in 2022, but the Vikings might also have a desire to completely retool a defense that was the third-oldest in the NFL this season and overall did not perform anywhere even approaching the level of their talent, resulting in the firing of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell last week.

Do you think the Vikings should make bringing Patrick Peterson back into the fold a priority this offseason, folks?