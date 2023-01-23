Your NFL Conference Championship Weekend schedule

We are down to just three more meaningful games in the 2022 NFL season, and two of them will be taking place this weekend, as the Conference Championship Games are now on the horizon. Let’s make sure everyone knows when and where they can watch the games that will decide this year’s Super Bowl matchup on Sunday afternoon.

This year, the NFC Championship Game will get the early slot, which means that our first stop will be Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles will play host to the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of the top two seeds in the NFC. This is the second straight year for the Niners to make the NFC Championship, while the Eagles haven’t been there since. . .well, you know.

Kickoff for this one is slated for 2:00 PM Central on FOX, with their #1 team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen handling the call.

After that, we move to Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. As we know, the Bengals won last year’s game at Arrowhead to advance to the Super Bowl, so the Chiefs will be looking for some revenge for last year’s defeat.

This one is set to get underway at 5:30 PM Central on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth.

As we’ve done throughout the playoffs, we’ll have an Open Thread for each of these games that will drop approximately half an hour before kickoff. If you’d like to watch the game with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans, we’ll give you a spot to do that here. We hope that you’ll come hang out with us!