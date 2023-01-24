Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 January 2023

The week continues along, folks. Is it just me or are things just a whole lot slower without the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs? I’m assuming it’s not just me. But, we’re going to make it through this week and the rest of the offseason. Only six more months (or so) until Training Camp.

sigh

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: