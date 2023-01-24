 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 January 2023

Moving right along

By Christopher Gates
NFL: JAN 15 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Giants at Vikings Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The week continues along, folks. Is it just me or are things just a whole lot slower without the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs? I’m assuming it’s not just me. But, we’re going to make it through this week and the rest of the offseason. Only six more months (or so) until Training Camp.

sigh

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

