New England Patriots pass over Keenan McCardell for OC position

One of the most effective coaches on the Minnesota Vikings’ current staff appears to be staying put.

For now, at least.

Numerous reports have surfaced that the New England Patriots have chosen to hire former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien to fill their offensive coordinator position under Bill Belichick. McCardell had interviewed for that job last week and was thought to possibly be a favorite for the position, but Darth Hoodie has chosen to go another direction.

While you always want to see people get the opportunity to thrive and succeed somewhere else, most Vikings fans are probably happy to see McCardell stay around. In his two seasons on the Vikings’ sideline (after having survived the team’s head coaching change), McCardell has done some very solid work with the Vikings’ receiving corps, most notably the development of K.J. Osborn into a legitimate threat in the Minnesota offense.

This isn’t to say that McCardell isn’t going to get his opportunity in the future, or perhaps even this offseason considering that there are still a number of OC openings around the league yet to be filled. But, for now, the one team that has gotten the opportunity to interview him has chosen to go another direction.