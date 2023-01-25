 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin O’Connell not named as a finalist for Head Coach of the Year

By MattAnderson_8
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the NFL announced its finalists for some of the most prestigious awards in the league. This all sets up for the NFL Honors award ceremony, which takes place on February 9th. Head Coach of the Year was one of the awards where they named finalists, but there was one problem. They left Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell off the list.

O’Connell took this Vikings team and led them to 13 wins this season. Meanwhile, New York Giants head coach Brain Daboll and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson only led their teams to nine wins on the season. While there certainly is a case for the remaining head coaches, it’s the ultimate snub for O’Connell, who worked his tail off in his rookie season as head coach and gets zero recognition.

The Vikings and O’Connell are focused on the offseason now, but this news of not even being recognized as a finalist has to add some extra fuel and motivation heading into next season.

