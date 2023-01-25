 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tampa Bay Buccaneers request to interview Keenan McCardell for open OC position

By MattAnderson_8
Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, the New England Patriots requested to interview Minnesota Vikings wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell for their open offensive coordinator position. It was announced on Tuesday that the Patriots would be hiring former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien instead. Now it appears that McCardell is getting more attention as offensive coordinator, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now requested to interview him for the open position.

The Buccaneers fired their offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, shortly after their playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys and are now on the hunt for a replacement.

McCardell has been a favorite in the locker room for the Vikings and was one of the only coaches that stuck around in the transition from Mike Zimmer to Kevin O’Connell, which speaks volumes to the coach that he is. It’s only a matter of time before the Vikings lose McCardell to another team as he continues to ascend in this league.

