Dawn Of A New Vikings Defense

On this Vikings Happy Hour , we are excited to talk about the Minnesota Vikings' decision to move on from Ed Donatell. Will this result in the dawn of a more effective Vikings defense? Did they handle the communication of the decision well? Was he set up for failure from the get-go?

Then we’ll dive into the different defensive coordinator candidates we’ve interviewed since. From the likes of Brian Flores, Sean Desai, and Ryan Nielsen... we’ll talk about who we like and why. We’ll also talk about what they bring and what personnel we’d need to be successful. Also, discuss any additional candidates we may like.

Discussion topics the bartender has lined up for episode 081 are:

Ed Donatell firing - how it was handled

Different DC interviews and what we’d need to do to field a defense to fit their style

Was Kevin O’Connell snubbed for coach of the year?

Could the Vikings trade for Trey Lance?

Enjoy the show and SKOL!

