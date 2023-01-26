Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26 January 2023

Norske Thorsday, everybody! We’ve made it over the hump for this week and are moving rapidly toward Championship Sunday in the National Football League. In the meantime, we’re still bringing you plenty of Minnesota Vikings news when it becomes available.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Justin Jefferson was named a finalist for both Offensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

On the other side of things, Kevin O’Connell was not named a finalist for Coach of the Year.

Just when we thought we were in the clear with Keenan McCardell, another team will interview him for an offensive coordinator job.

Mark has his third shot at an offseason plan for the purple.

