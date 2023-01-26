2023 Shrine Bowl Preview

The Shrine Bowl kicks off today with player arrivals and weigh-ins.
profootballnetwork has a piece detailing the schedule so need to reinvent the wheel here.
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/2023-shrine-bowl-schedule-weigh-ins-practice-days-game-day-and-start-time/
Thursday, January 26
Player Arrivals
Player Weigh-Ins
Friday, January 27
Media Access Player Interviews – 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Media Credentialed Happy Hour – 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 28
East Practice – 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.
West Practice – 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Media Access Player Interviews – 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Media Credentialed Happy Hour – 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 29
West Practice – 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.
East Practice – 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Media Access Player Interviews – 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
NFL Playoff Games “Happy Hour” – 12:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Monday, January 30
East Practice – 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.
West Practice – 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Media Access Player Interviews – 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Media Credentialed Happy Hour – 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, January 31
East Practice – 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.
West Practice – 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Media Access Player Interviews – 2:30 to 5:00 p.m.
Media Credentialed Happy Hour – 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, February 1
Media Day with Shriner’s Children’s Hospital – 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Media Credentialed Happy Hour – 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 2
East-West Shrine Bowl Game – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Here is a link to the rosters ... https://shrinebowl.com/east-roster/
I am going to lost some of the players I want to follow during the week of practices and perhaps the game but these games are never that revealing as evidenced by Kellen Mond winning MVP of the Senior Bowl.
East Roster
*16 QB O’Connell Aidan Purdue
29 RB Thomas Tavion Utah
*12 WR Cropper Jalen Fresno State
*88 WR Perry A.T. Wake Forest
60 OL Scruggs Juice Penn State
63 OL Palczewski Alex Illinois
64 OL Zavala Chandler NC State
68 OL Bostick Jr. Earl Kansas
73 OL Reid Trevor Louisville
77 OL Warren Carter Pittsburgh
42 IDL Fehoko Viliami San Jose State
95 IDL Martin Brodric Western Kentucky
97 IDL Turner Kobie Wake Forest
*98 IDL Ojomo Moro Texas
99 IDL Coburn Keondre Texas
51 EDGE Abdullah Yasir Louisville
93 EDGE Beal Jr. Robert Georgia
94 EDGE Ramirez Jose Eastern Michigan
33 LB Banks Jeremy Tennessee
50 LB Orji Anfernee Vanderbilt
*1 CB Hodges-Tomlinson Tre’Vius TCU
13 CB Clark Kei’Trel Louisville
22 CB Garner Mekhi LSU
21 SAF Finley A.J. Ole Miss
30 SAF Jones Tyreque Boise State
West Roster
*2 QB Thompson-Robinson Dorian UCLA
24 RB Ibrahim Mohamed Minnesota
*4 WR Flowers Zay Boston College
11 WR Douglas Demario Liberty
80 WR Bobo Jake UCLA
85 WR Ford-Wheaton Bryce West Virginia
86 TE Schoonmaker Luke Michigan
51 OL Kirkland Jaxson Washington
55 OL Stromberg Ricky Arkansas
56 OL Mafi Atonio UCLA
66 OL Bainivalu Henry Washington
70 OL Laing Brent Minnesota Duluth
76 OL Galvin Connor Baylor
97 IDL Mustipher PJ Penn State
94 EDGE Leo Titus Wagner College
98 EDGE Baldonado Habakkuk Pittsburgh
*32 LB Thomas Drake NC State
42 LB Heyward Shaka Duke
43 LB Diabate Mohamoud Utah
45 LB Thomas Charlie Georgia Tech
6 CB Bernard-Converse Jarrick LSU
20 CB Thomas V Starling UAB
23 CB Brown Cameron Ohio State
34 CB Smith Terell Minnesota
0 SAF Dean III Trey Florida
28 SAF Howden Jordan Minnesota
35 SAF Young Christian Arizona
13 K Moody Jake Michigan
I may update this post with the heights and weights but it is not likely. Maybe a link in the comments?
