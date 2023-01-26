2023 Shrine Bowl Preview

The Shrine Bowl kicks off today with player arrivals and weigh-ins.

profootballnetwork has a piece detailing the schedule so need to reinvent the wheel here.

Thursday, January 26

Player Arrivals

Player Weigh-Ins

Friday, January 27

Media Access Player Interviews – 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Media Credentialed Happy Hour – 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 28

East Practice – 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.

West Practice – 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Media Access Player Interviews – 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Media Credentialed Happy Hour – 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 29

West Practice – 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.

East Practice – 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Media Access Player Interviews – 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

NFL Playoff Games “Happy Hour” – 12:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Monday, January 30

East Practice – 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.

West Practice – 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Media Access Player Interviews – 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Media Credentialed Happy Hour – 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 31

East Practice – 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.

West Practice – 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Media Access Player Interviews – 2:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Media Credentialed Happy Hour – 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 1

Media Day with Shriner’s Children’s Hospital – 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Media Credentialed Happy Hour – 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 2

East-West Shrine Bowl Game – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Here is a link to the rosters ... https://shrinebowl.com/east-roster/

I am going to lost some of the players I want to follow during the week of practices and perhaps the game but these games are never that revealing as evidenced by Kellen Mond winning MVP of the Senior Bowl.

East Roster

*16 QB O’Connell Aidan Purdue

29 RB Thomas Tavion Utah

*12 WR Cropper Jalen Fresno State

*88 WR Perry A.T. Wake Forest

60 OL Scruggs Juice Penn State

63 OL Palczewski Alex Illinois

64 OL Zavala Chandler NC State

68 OL Bostick Jr. Earl Kansas

73 OL Reid Trevor Louisville

77 OL Warren Carter Pittsburgh

42 IDL Fehoko Viliami San Jose State

95 IDL Martin Brodric Western Kentucky

97 IDL Turner Kobie Wake Forest

*98 IDL Ojomo Moro Texas

99 IDL Coburn Keondre Texas

51 EDGE Abdullah Yasir Louisville

93 EDGE Beal Jr. Robert Georgia

94 EDGE Ramirez Jose Eastern Michigan

33 LB Banks Jeremy Tennessee

50 LB Orji Anfernee Vanderbilt

*1 CB Hodges-Tomlinson Tre’Vius TCU

13 CB Clark Kei’Trel Louisville

22 CB Garner Mekhi LSU

21 SAF Finley A.J. Ole Miss

30 SAF Jones Tyreque Boise State

West Roster

*2 QB Thompson-Robinson Dorian UCLA

24 RB Ibrahim Mohamed Minnesota

*4 WR Flowers Zay Boston College

11 WR Douglas Demario Liberty

80 WR Bobo Jake UCLA

85 WR Ford-Wheaton Bryce West Virginia

86 TE Schoonmaker Luke Michigan

51 OL Kirkland Jaxson Washington

55 OL Stromberg Ricky Arkansas

56 OL Mafi Atonio UCLA

66 OL Bainivalu Henry Washington

70 OL Laing Brent Minnesota Duluth

76 OL Galvin Connor Baylor

97 IDL Mustipher PJ Penn State

94 EDGE Leo Titus Wagner College

98 EDGE Baldonado Habakkuk Pittsburgh

*32 LB Thomas Drake NC State

42 LB Heyward Shaka Duke

43 LB Diabate Mohamoud Utah

45 LB Thomas Charlie Georgia Tech

6 CB Bernard-Converse Jarrick LSU

20 CB Thomas V Starling UAB

23 CB Brown Cameron Ohio State

34 CB Smith Terell Minnesota

0 SAF Dean III Trey Florida

28 SAF Howden Jordan Minnesota

35 SAF Young Christian Arizona

13 K Moody Jake Michigan

I may update this post with the heights and weights but it is not likely. Maybe a link in the comments?

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 2 Pick 2, Round 3 Pick 12

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 3 Pick 24, Round 5 Pick 24

Received: Round 3 Pick 31, Round 4 Pick 31, Round 5 Pick 31

...

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 4 Pick 18

Received: Round 5 Pick 7, Round 5 Pick 8

...

Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers

Sent: Round 5 Pick 8

Received: Round 5 Pick 15, Round 7 Pick 15

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 6 Pick 39

Received: Round 7 Pick 8, Round 7 Pick 36

...

33: R2 P2 S/CB Antonio Johnson - Texas A&M 6-3 195

75: R3 P12 LB Jack Campbell - Iowa 6-5 246

94: R3 P31 EDGE Byron Young - Tennessee 6-3 245

133: R4 P31 RB Sean Tucker - Syracuse 5-10 205

142: R5 P7 CB Deonte Banks - Maryland 6-2 205

150: R5 P15 DL Zacch Pickens - South Carolina 6-4 305

166: R5 P31 C Alex Forsyth - Oregon 6-4 312

212: R6 P37 TE Josh Whyle - Cincinnati 6-6 250

223: R7 P8 WR Jake Bobo - UCLA 6-5 215

230: R7 P15 G McClendon Curtis - Chattanooga 6-6 328

251: R7 P36 LB Daiyan Henley - Washington St 6-2 232