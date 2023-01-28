Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Championship Sunday

On Sunday, we’ll see two of the remaining three meaningful games that remain in this NFL season. That means the guys that run your favorite Minnesota Vikings website have just three more games to pick, and now we’re going to let you know who we think is going to the Super Bowl.

But first, let’s look at how everyone did last week.

GA Skol: 4-0 straight-up, 3-1 against the spread, 2-2 over/under

Christopher Gates: 4-0 straight-up, 3-1 against the spread, 2-2 over/under

Eric Thompson: 4-0 straight-up, 2-2 against the spread, 2-2 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 3-1 straight-up, 2-2 against the spread, 0-4 over/under

Warren Ludford: 3-1 straight-up, 2-2 against the spread, 1-3 over/under

Mark Pittman: 2-2 straight-up, 1-3 against the spread, 3-1 over/under

And here’s how we’ve done through the two weeks of the postseason:

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 8-2 GA Skol: 8-2 Ed Brodmarkle: 8-2 Christopher Gates: 8-2 Mark Pittman: 6-4 Warren Ludford: 7-3

Against the Spread

GA Skol: 6-4 Christopher Gates: 6-4 Ed Brodmarkle: 5-4 Eric Thompson: 4-5 Mark Pittman: 4-6 Warren Ludford: 3-7

Over/Under

Christopher Gates: 7-3 Eric Thompson: 5-5 GA Skol: 5-5 Mark Pittman: 4-6 Ed Brodmarkle: 3-7 Warren Ludford: 3-7

With that, here are our picks for tomorrow’s action, powered by the folks at Tallysight. As always, picks are subject to change right up until kickoff and the lines may be different based on when each individual selector put their picks into the system. For the latest lines and numbers, you can always check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, four of us expect to see a rematch of Super Bowls XVI and XXIII, as they’re looking at matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Eric is picking a rematch of Super Bowl LIV with the Niners and the Kansas City Chiefs, while Mark is the lone person among us picking the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC, having them facing off with the Chiefs in two weeks.

What do you think, folks? Who do you have going to the Super Bowl?