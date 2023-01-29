On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - The offensive player of the year is awarded to? We are compelled to ask the question as your Minnesota Vikings' very own Justin Jefferson not only has made the final selection for league MVP but also is one of three finalists for the offensive player of the year award.

First, we will talk about how the defensive coordinator search has progressed so far. We’ve already lost the possibility of Ryan Nielsen serving as DC because he took that position with the Atlanta Falcons. Currently, the Vikings have interviewed Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores, their in-house assistant head coach, Mike Pettine, and Seattle defensive assistant, Sean Desai. What is the word on these individuals and how does Darren feel about them?

Then we’re excited to discuss the great season that Justin Jefferson had. There are two players in Vikings history that have won the award of offensive player of the year. The first was Fran Tarkenton, and the second was Adrian Peterson. Will Justin Jefferson be the third?

In the final theme, we will be looking at the trade possibilities of current Vikings players. What could net the Vikings the biggest gain if they are willing to trade someone to improve the team? There are many possibilities, but few that would produce the quality or quantity of draft selections needed to stay competitive and try to repeat a 13-win season. Would you trade any of these players? You might consider Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw, Brian O’Neill, and Kirk Cousins off-limits, but who else does that leave? How about Danielle Hunter? Darren and Dave will get into these themes and more on today’s 2OB.

Theme #1: Who will be the Vikings' defensive coordinator?

Theme #2: Justin Jefferson – a season for the ages

Theme #3: The Vikings' top trading chip – Danielle Hunter

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation!