San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: NFC Championship discussion

Well, folks, it’s time to determine who will be facing off in Super Bowl LVII in a couple of weeks, as the Conference Championship Games are on the schedule for today. We start things off in the NFC, where the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles got a week off as the #1 seed in the conference and followed that up by blowing out the New York Giants to earn the right to host today’s game. The Niners took down the Seattle Seahawks on Wild Card Weekend and then won a bit ugly against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend to advance to their second straight NFC Championship Game.

The winner of this one will, of course, advance to the Super Bowl in two weeks to take on the winner of tonight’s AFC Championship Game.

This one is going to be shown on FOX affiliates around the country, so check your local listings for the channel in your area. Kickoff is slated for 2:00 PM Central time.

If you’re going to be watching this one, feel free to hang out here with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans to talk about all of the action. Enjoy the game, folks, and our AFC Championship Game Open Thread will be popping up approximately half an hour before that one kicks off, which will be at around 5:00 PM Central.