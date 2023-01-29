Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: AFC Championship discussion

The conclusion of Championship Sunday is getting ready to kick off in Buffalo, as the Kansas City Chiefs will host their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year’s AFC title clash.

The Chiefs got to take a week off as the #1 seed in the conference and then handled the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend to advance to today’s game. The Bengals got here by taking down their division rivals from Baltimore on Wild Card Weekend and then winning in surprisingly easy fashion against the Buffalo Bills on the road last week to earn their spot.

The winner of this one will advance to Super Bowl LVII in two weeks.

This one will be shown on CBS affiliates around the country, so check your local listing for the correct channel in your area. Kickoff for this one is slated for 5:30 PM Central time.

If you’re going to be watching the game anyway, here’s a spot for you to hang out and watch it with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans. Enjoy tonight’s game, everyone!