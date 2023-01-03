Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3 January 2023

Hey, all. Normally I try to put something humorous in this spot and say a few things about the Minnesota Vikings, but if you were watching the Monday Night Football game last night, you know that the focus needs to be somewhere else right now.

Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin needed to be administered CPR on the field last night after making a tackle, with the NFL postponing the game midway through the first quarter. There will be more about the logistics of the game and its finish later on, but the important thing is to focus on Damar Hamlin’s health.

Our friends at Buffalo Rumblings are going to keep everyone updated on what’s going on with Hamlin as they get more news about it.

With that, here’s your Open Thread for today. No music, just the usual guidelines and discussion.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: