Lambasted In Lambeau

On this The Real Forno Show - Whew that was ugly. The Minnesota Vikings had a brutal loss at Lambeau Field when they lost to the Green Bay Packers by a score of 41-17. Outside of a blocked punt after just six total offensive snaps, nothing went right with some of its happenstance and some of its sheer luck.

When we discuss this rendition of the Minnesota Vikings, calling them fraudulent is objectively asinine. They fell on the wrong side of every possible shade of luck and it’s just one of those things that will happen from time to time, but it’s the first time it’s happened to this team.

How did the Vikings lose this game? There were a lot of reasons but a few of them we will focus on specifically.

Poor coaching decisions

Frustrations mounting

The wrong cleats

We will also discuss the future of this team and start the conversation about my SKOL Search series for Vikings Wire.

All of that and more on Monday night’s The Real Forno Show! Join us LIVE at 6 pm central weekly.

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s production, on the @RealFornoShow, and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew. And if you are into some rocking wood art, check out @thatsbadassmn.