Bills/Bengals game will not be resumed this week

After last night’s frightening situation in Cincinnati involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the National Football League has made a decision about that game and the schedule going forward.

The league has announced that the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week. They also said that there have been no changes made to the schedule for Week 18 as of right now.

From a football perspective. . .while fully realizing that football is nowhere near the most important thing right now. . .the game between the Bills and Bengals could have a significant impact on the AFC playoff picture as far as seeding is concerned. The Bengals would wrap up the AFC North with a win, while a win for Buffalo would keep their chances of taking the #1 seed in the AFC in play.

From a non-football perspective, halting the game was the right choice to make. The teams, from the sound of it, made the decision to take themselves off of the field. Logistics be damned, there shouldn’t have been a second thought given to postponing the game last night.

So, now we wait to see how the NFL handles the situation and juggles things around to get this game in. . .or, possibly, not get it in. Once the situation has been updated, we will bring the decision to you here.