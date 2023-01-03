Vikings currently 5.5- point favorites in week 18 matchup vs Bears

On Monday, when the betting line opened, the Minnesota Vikings opened up as 1.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears, who are at home in Sunday’s Week 18 matchup. Since that moment though, the line has now shifted and the Vikings are now favored by 5.5- points according to Draft Kings Sportsbook

Some of this is surprising given that the Vikings have announced that they’ll be without right tackle Brian O’Neil, and they may be starting a center who they just signed this week.

The Vikings placed C Austin Schlottmann and RT Brian O'Neill on IR, effectively ending their seasons.



They signed veteran C Greg Mancz (32 career starts) to the active roster, signed former Rams OT Bobby Evans to the practice squad, and released OLB Chris Garrett from the PS. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) January 3, 2023

We will see how the Vikings choose to play this game on Sunday. Throughout the preseason, head coach Kevin O’Connell was very open about not playing his starters in meaningless games. You could view this game on Sunday vs. the Bears as a meaningless game as well, because even if the Vikings win, they’d need the San Francisco 49ers to lose in order to move up to the two-seed, and I’m not sure that’s worth risking the health of your players when the playoffs are locked up. Either way, the betting line is something to keep an eye on as the week progresses, and who knows, maybe the Vikings will be favored even more by the time the game kicks off on Sunday.