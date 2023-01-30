Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 January 2023

Well, folks, Super Bowl LVII is officially set, as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona in two weeks. I think we can be reasonably certain who Minnesota Vikings fans will be cheering for in that one, but there’s still plenty of business with our own team to worry about in the meantime.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

We brought you our Championship Weekend picks. Only one of us nailed the Super Bowl matchup.

Two Old Bloggers talk about Justin Jefferson’s credentials for Offensive Player of the Year.

Mark brought us another of what will be many offseason plans.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: