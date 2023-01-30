CTP is Scouting the Senior Bowl

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings are in the beginning stages of the offseason and that kicks into high gear this week as the Reese’s Senior Bowl is happening down in Mobile this week. Not only will the Vikings front office be down watching practice, but so will Climbing the Pocket! The host of The Real Forno Show Tyler will be joined by Vikings Happy Hour’s Myles and Matt scouting college prospects.

When it comes to the Senior Bowl, how can you keep track of all that is going on? What is the easiest way to watch? Why does practice matter more than the game?

We’ll look at 6 quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl and how they may developmental prospects for the Vikings. This, and another quick look at the defensive coordinator candidates that were interviewed and aspects of the schemes they run.

All of that and more on Monday night’s The Real Forno Show! At 6 pm central every Monday.

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s production, on the @RealFornoShow, and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew. And if you are into some rocking wood art, check out @thatsbadassmn.