Danielle Hunter added to Pro Bowl Games roster

After a couple of injury-marred seasons, it appears that Danielle Hunter has officially made it all the way back.

On Monday, Hunter was named to the NFC squad for this year’s Pro Bowl Games. He will replace Haason Reddick, who has withdrawn from the game because he will be participating in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Hunter missed all of the 2020 season with a neck injury and was limited to seven games in 2021 by a torn pectoral muscle. He returned for the 2022 at a new position at outside linebacker after spending his first seven NFL seasons as a 4-3 defensive end. After getting off to a bit of a slow start, Hunter found his stride later in the season, finishing the season with a team-leading 10.5 sacks.

Hunter will join six other members of the Minnesota Vikings in next week’s Pro Bowl Games, which is replacing the Pro Bowl with a variety of skills competitions and a flag football game during Super Bowl week. The other Vikings to make the squad are:

RB Dalvin Cook

QB Kirk Cousins

LS Andrew DePaola

TE T.J. Hockenson

WR Justin Jefferson

OLB Za’Darius Smith

We’ll have a bit more on the Pro Bowl Games over the course of the next few days. In the meantime, congratulations to Danielle Hunter on, once again, being named to the squad.