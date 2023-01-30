The 2023 Senior Bowl practices are this week and the game is on Saturday. I cannot find when the weigh ins and measurements take place but I assume they are today since practices start tomorrow.
There are a lot of sites out there with more information that has already been put together so no need to redo anything here.
https://www.seniorbowl.com/
A lot of different sites have some specific players they recommend checking out which is likely for their own team and fans but here is a non team specific site ...
https://www.fantasypros.com/2023/01/2023-senior-bowl-preview-offense/
https://www.fantasypros.com/2023/01/2023-senior-bowl-preview-defense/
2023 PRACTICE SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Jan 31
11:30 am – 1:30 pm (NATIONAL)
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (AMERICAN)
Wednesday, Feb 1
11:30 am – 1:30 pm (NATIONAL)
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (AMERICAN)
Thursday, Feb 2
11:30 am – 1:30 pm (NATIONAL)
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (AMERICAN)
Saturday, Feb 4
74th Reese’s Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Here are some players I want to see the measurements and the practice reports ...
National Team
Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
Jaren Hall, QB, BYU
Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford
Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati
Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina
Olusegun Oluwatimi, OC, Michigan
Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State
Jarrett Patterson, OC, Notre Dame
McClendon Curtis, OG, UT-Chattanooga
K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson
YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
Jerrod Clark, DT, Coastal Carolina
Keion White, DT, Georgia Tech
Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green
Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
Cam Jones, LB, Indiana
DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati
Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC
Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
JL Skinner, S, Boise State
Daniel Scott, S, Cal
Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
Jakorian Bennett, S, Maryland
Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois
Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa
American Team
Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd
Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia
Tank Dell, WR, Houston
Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota
Nick Saldiveri, OG, Old Dominion
Nick Broeker, OG, Ole Miss
Steve Avila, OC, TCU
Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
Byron Young, DT, Alabama
Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State
Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
Dylan Horton, DT, TCU
Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama
SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh
Dee Winters, LB, TCU
Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)
DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama
Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
Christopher Smith, S, Georgia
Anthony Johnson, S, Virginia
Other invites who do not appear on rosters and may be injured
Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah
Alex Forsyth, OC, Oregon
Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC
Eku Leota, DL, Auburn
Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida
Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
Fabien Lovett, DL, Florida State
Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson
Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Yore Mock
TRADES
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 3 Pick 31
...
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 3 Pick 24
Received: Round 2 Pick 7, Round 3 Pick 7, Round 5 Pick 8
...
Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints
Sent: Round 2 Pick 7
Received: Round 2 Pick 10, Round 5 Pick 10
...
41: R2 P10 LB Drew Sanders - Arkansas / MDB #51
70: R3 P7 CB Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M / MDB #77
94: R3 P31 EDGE Byron Young - Tennessee / MDB #104
120: R4 P18 RB Kenny McIntosh - Georgia / MDB #89
143: R5 P8 DL Zacch Pickens - South Carolina 6-4 305 / MDB #100
145: R5 P10 S Trey Dean III - Florida / MDB #138
159: R5 P24 WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss / MDB #173
212: R6 P37 C Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas / MDB #181
214: R6 P39 G Jerome Carvin - Tennessee / MDB #206
MDB is short for MockDraftDatabase. It is a consensus big board and the numbers are the rankings.
https://www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com/big-boards/2023/consensus-big-board-2023
Now is the time for the true Draft Doofuses to hone in on the players they like!
