2023 Senior Bowl Preview

The 2023 Senior Bowl practices are this week and the game is on Saturday. I cannot find when the weigh ins and measurements take place but I assume they are today since practices start tomorrow.

There are a lot of sites out there with more information that has already been put together so no need to redo anything here.

A lot of different sites have some specific players they recommend checking out which is likely for their own team and fans but here is a non team specific site ...

2023 PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Jan 31

11:30 am – 1:30 pm (NATIONAL)

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (AMERICAN)

Wednesday, Feb 1

11:30 am – 1:30 pm (NATIONAL)

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (AMERICAN)

Thursday, Feb 2

11:30 am – 1:30 pm (NATIONAL)

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (AMERICAN)

Saturday, Feb 4

74th Reese’s Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Here are some players I want to see the measurements and the practice reports ...

National Team

Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina

Olusegun Oluwatimi, OC, Michigan

Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State

Jarrett Patterson, OC, Notre Dame

McClendon Curtis, OG, UT-Chattanooga

K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

Jerrod Clark, DT, Coastal Carolina

Keion White, DT, Georgia Tech

Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Cam Jones, LB, Indiana

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

JL Skinner, S, Boise State

Daniel Scott, S, Cal

Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Jakorian Bennett, S, Maryland

Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois

Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State

Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa

American Team

Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

Tank Dell, WR, Houston

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota

Nick Saldiveri, OG, Old Dominion

Nick Broeker, OG, Ole Miss

Steve Avila, OC, TCU

Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

Byron Young, DT, Alabama

Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

Dylan Horton, DT, TCU

Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh

Dee Winters, LB, TCU

Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)

DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama

Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

Anthony Johnson, S, Virginia

Other invites who do not appear on rosters and may be injured

Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah

Alex Forsyth, OC, Oregon

Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC

Eku Leota, DL, Auburn

Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor

Fabien Lovett, DL, Florida State

Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson

Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 3 Pick 31

...

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 3 Pick 24

Received: Round 2 Pick 7, Round 3 Pick 7, Round 5 Pick 8

...

Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints

Sent: Round 2 Pick 7

Received: Round 2 Pick 10, Round 5 Pick 10

...

41: R2 P10 LB Drew Sanders - Arkansas / MDB #51

70: R3 P7 CB Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M / MDB #77

94: R3 P31 EDGE Byron Young - Tennessee / MDB #104

120: R4 P18 RB Kenny McIntosh - Georgia / MDB #89

143: R5 P8 DL Zacch Pickens - South Carolina 6-4 305 / MDB #100

145: R5 P10 S Trey Dean III - Florida / MDB #138

159: R5 P24 WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss / MDB #173

212: R6 P37 C Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas / MDB #181

214: R6 P39 G Jerome Carvin - Tennessee / MDB #206

MDB is short for MockDraftDatabase. It is a consensus big board and the numbers are the rankings.

Now is the time for the true Draft Doofuses to hone in on the players they like!