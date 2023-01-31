Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 31 January 2023

The offseason is upon us as we wait to watch two teams that appear to be infinitely better than the Vikings play in the Super Bowl. It is depressing yet again. I applaud the new GM for trying to hang with the majority of the players he inherited and seeing if they could make it happen. They did a good job by getting to the playoffs but losing to the Giants kind of made it feel like it was not worth it in the end. Still, winning 13 games was fun.

Now, Kwesi must decide if he is going to kick the can a little more down the road or get serious about the rebuild part of his plan. I lean toward the rebuild taking precedence now. If he chooses to restructure some deals or even get high paid older veterans to accept significant pay cuts, he’ll likely have to cut those players next offseason and absorb dead money.

The decision should not be difficult but who knows what is/was his mandate?

Danielle Hunter added to Pro Bowl Games roster

Mark posted a 2023 Senior Bowl Preview

Luft posted that CTP is Scouting the Senior Bowl

The East West Shrine Bowl has begun and the game is Thursday at 8:30 PM est and will be on NFL Network. Some reports on this game ...

https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/news/2023-shrine-bowl-day-1-practice-standouts

The Senior Bowl has not put out any measurements yet but we’ll have them when they do.

Yore Mock

Trade Recap

Minnesota Receives: Round 2, Pick 34; Round 3, Pick 66

Arizona Receives: Round 1, Pick 23

Minnesota Receives: Round 3, Pick 73; Round 5, Pick 138; Round 7, Pick 239

Houston Receives: Round 3, Pick 66

Minnesota Receives: Round 3, Pick 94; Round 5, Pick 167; Round 7, Pick 258

Kansas City Receives: Round 3, Pick 87

34 Siaki Ika DL Baylor

73 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse

94 DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas

119 Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech

138 A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest

160 Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State

167 Ryan Hayes OT Michigan

177 Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas

239 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA

258 Dee Winters LB TCU

https://www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com/user-mock-drafts/2023/user-mock-1127776

