Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 January 2023

It’s the first Hump Day of the new year, folks! We’re finally getting back into the swing of things here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, and it’s now time to get back to normal a bit with our Open Threads. The regular season finale is coming, after all.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The Real Forno Show takes a look back at Sunday’s game? Suckers for punishment, they are.

The league announced that the Bills/Bengals game will not be made up this week.

Bad news on the offensive line as both Brian O’Neill and Austin Schlottman have been placed on injured reserve.

The Vikings opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Bears for Sunday, but Matt informs us that line has ballooned to 5.5 points already.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: