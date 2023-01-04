 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 January 2023

Guess what day it is!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
The year’s last sunset in Desert of Pushkar Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It’s the first Hump Day of the new year, folks! We’re finally getting back into the swing of things here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, and it’s now time to get back to normal a bit with our Open Threads. The regular season finale is coming, after all.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...