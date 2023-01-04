Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 18

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

For the final time in the 2022 regular season, it’s time to take the pulse of what fans think of how the Minnesota Vikings are doing with our SB Nation Reacts survey.

Two questions for you this week, with the first one being our standard weekly question about how confident everyone is in the team's direction. If history is any precedent, I think we can expect a significant nosedive after what we saw on Sunday, and that’s fine. There’s time for it to move back upward.

The second question deals with how Kevin O’Connell and company should handle the regular-season finale in Chicago against the Bears. The #2 seed in the NFC is still in play, but it’s going to take a lot of magic for the Vikings to get back there. Should the team rest pretty much anyone important and give themselves a mini-bye to prepare for a 3 vs 6 game against the New York Football Giants on Wild Card Weekend? Or should they go out and play like they still have a real shot at that second seed?

That’s our SB Nation Reacts survey for this week, folks. Answer the poll questions and talk about everything in the comments below!