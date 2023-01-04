Bears declare Justin Fields OUT for Sunday

When the Chicago Bears host our Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, they’ll take to the field without their best player.

The Bears have already declared that quarterback Justin Fields will not play on Sunday afternoon, citing a hip injury.

Fields had a very solid game the first time these two teams played back in Week 5. He completed 15-of-21 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown, and added 47 rushing yards on eight carries (and had what would have been a huge touchdown run taken off the board by a holding penalty). Fields almost led the Bears back from an early 21-point deficit, but ultimately the Vikings prevailed, 27-22.

With Fields out, journeyman Nathan Peterman will get the start in his place. The Bears are Peterman’s third NFL stop and, to put it charitably, he’s been not good for much of his five-year NFL career. He’s thrown three touchdown passes to 13 interceptions in his career, though in his defense he’s only thrown 11 passes over the last three seasons. Of course, with what the Vikings’ pass defense usually looks like that might not make a whole lot of difference.

So, in news that should put Vikings fans at ease heading into Sunday but absolutely will not, Justin Fields will sit things out for the Bears in Week 18 with an injury.