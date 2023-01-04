Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s Wednesday, and with that we have the first injury reports of the week for our regular-season finale. It’s time to take a look at what the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears have put together for the week’s first update, so let’s go ahead and do that now.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

DL James Lynch (shoulder)

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah (knee)

S Josh Metellus (thigh)

Full Participation

No players listed

Not a lot of surprises here again, as Bradbury and Lynch continue to miss practices. Hopefully Bradbury will be back for the playoffs, but it sure would be nice to see something other than a “DNP” if he’s going to start trending that direction. Asamoah and Metellus apparently got dinged up on Sunday but I haven’t seen anything indicating that it’s all that serious.

Chicago Bears

Did Not Participate

QB Justin Fields (hip)

DB Jaylon Jones (concussion)

LB Sterling Weatherford (illness)

Limited Participation

LS Patrick Scales (neck)

TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)

Full Participation

G Ja’Tyre Carter (neck)

WR Dante Pettis (head)

We’ve already touched on Fields being out for Sunday’s game with the Bears giving Nathan Peterman the start at quarterback. Other than that, I don’t know what else to make of the Bears’ injury report. I’m not sure what the difference between a “concussion” and a “head” injury is, but that’s how the Bears have them listed.

Those are your first injury reports of the week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll continue to update these as the week goes on.