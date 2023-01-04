Jared Allen named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Once again, one of the great players in recent Minnesota Vikings history is on the verge of, potentially, hearing the call to Canton.

The NFL is announcing its 15 modern-era finalists for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, and for the third year in a row defensive end Jared Allen is on the list.

Allen spent six seasons with the Vikings from 2008 to 2013 after being acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade. In his time in Minnesota, he accumulated 85.5 sacks, including a 2011 season that nearly saw him set an NFL single-season sack record when he collected 22 quarterback takedowns. After his time with the Vikings, he had stops with the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears before finally hanging up the cleats for good after the 2015 season.

This past season, Allen was enshrined in the Minnesota Vikings’ Ring of Honor during a ceremony at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was also named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings of All Time while garnering First-Team All-Pro honors three times while wearing purple.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced during this year’s NFL Honors ceremony, which will take place on 9 February.

Congratulations to Jared Allen on being named one of this year’s finalists for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame! Hopefully, the third time will be the charm.