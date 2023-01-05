Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 5 January 2023

Norske Thorsday, everybody! For the first time in a long time, we do not have Thursday Night Football tonight, but we are getting closer to the regular season finale for the Minnesota Vikings in Chicago, which is pretty awesome.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Our SB Nation Reacts survey for this week is here: Should the Vikings sit starters or not?
- Got a new episode of Norse Code for your listening pleasure.
- The Bears have declared quarterback Justin Fields as out for Sunday’s game already.
- Chris Martens is our newest writer, and he’s brought back the Stock Market Report (with all the appropriate blessings).
- The first injury reports are out for Sunday’s game. No real surprises on it for either side.
- Jared Allen is up for potential enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame again. Go, Culinary Academy!
