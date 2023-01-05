Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Interim injury reports

Thursday’s here, and with it comes updated injury reports from both the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings ahead of Sunday’s game at Soldier Field. Let’s take a look at what, if anything, has changed for both teams.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

DL James Lynch (shoulder)

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah (knee)

Full Participation

S Josh Metellus (thigh, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

The only change for the Vikings, as you can see, is moving Metellus from a limited participant to a full one on Thursday. No change for Garrett Bradbury today, so it looks like Chris Reed is going to get a start at center in the season finale. Might not be all bad, given his lack of experience at the position, but I know we still want Bradbury back sooner rather than later.

Chicago Bears

Did Not Participate

DT Angelo Blackson (illness, new addition to injury report)

QB Justin Fields (hip)

DB Jaylon Jones (concussion)

LS Patrick Scales (neck, downgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) LB Sterling Weatherford (illness)

Limited Participation

CB Kyler Gordon (groin, new addition to injury report)

Full Participation

G Ja’Tyre Carter (neck)

WR Dante Pettis (head)

TE Trevon Wesco (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

The Bears added a couple of players to their injury report in Blackson and Gordon, and they now have some long snapper drama with Scales having to sit out of Thursday’s session after being limited on Wednesday. It doesn’t appear to be getting much better for the home team heading into their final injury report of the year.

We’ll have those final injury reports for you sometime on Friday afternoon when they come out. Hopefully there won’t be any more names on the list for either of these teams between now and then.