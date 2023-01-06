Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 January 2023

We’ve made it to the first Friday of 2023, folks! Just a couple of days away from the Minnesota Vikings’ regular season finale and a little more than a week away from the team’s first home playoff game since January of 2018. Still some time to go, but we’ll make it there.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Vikings Happy Hour informs us that the Vikings are slipping going into the postseason. Personally, I never slip, because if I slip, then I’m slippin’.
- We did our final Five Good Questions segments of the regular season. Here are the questions our friends from Windy City Gridiron answered for us, as well as the ones we answered for them.
- Brian O’Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles on Sunday. That’s bad.
- Connor has your latest Power Rankings Roundup. Not as much carnage as I expected.
- Connor also takes a look at some of the numbers behind the Vikings’ point differential.
- Warren is looking ahead to the playoffs, which we can do as the only NFC North team currently in the field.
- The second injury reports are out for both teams for Sunday’s game in Chicago.
- Admiral Big Gun is going to throw himself into freezing cold water for a good cause again. If you can, toss him a few dollars.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...