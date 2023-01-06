Vikings waive TE Nick Muse, reportedly set to activate Irv Smith Jr.

It looks like the Minnesota Vikings might be adding something to their offensive arsenal before the postseason kicks off next week.

The team waived rookie TE Nick Muse on Friday, with numerous sources reporting that the team is set to activate TE Irv Smith Jr. from injured reserve to fill his roster spot.

Smith has not played since Week 8, when he suffered a high ankle sprain in the Vikings’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals. So far this season, he has caught 22 passes for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

If Smith does come back, he will (likely) slot into the #2 spot on the Vikings’ tight end depth chart behind T.J. Hockenson, who the Vikings acquired a couple of days after placing Smith on injured reserve. Hockenson has become a big part of the Minnesota offense over the course of the season, so Smith will have a reduced role on offense should he return.

Muse was a seventh-round pick of the Vikings this past April and has not seen the field for any offensive snaps this season. He has been playing on special teams for much of the second half of the season. He would likely return to the practice squad should he clear waivers.

Smith has not had the impact that many thought he would have this season, and that was the case before he suffered the injury that has sidelined him for much of the year. It will be interesting to see how big a role he plays in the Vikings’ offense during the postseason as it’s quite likely he’s not going to be back with the Vikings next season unless he takes a very modest deal.