Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s time to take a look at the last injury reports for the regular season, as both the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears have given us their final lists ahead of Sunday’s game at Soldier Field. Let’s take a look at both sides.
Minnesota Vikings Week 18 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|James Lynch
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Cameron Dantzler
|CB
|Ankle
|---
|---
|LP
|Questionable
|Za'Darius Smith
|OLB
|NIR (Personal)
|---
|---
|DNP
|Questionable
|Josh Metellus
|S
|Thigh
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
Bradbury will, officially, miss his fifth consecutive game after not practicing all week, giving Chris Reed the start at center. Hopefully with a week of practice things will be better than they were last week. Za’Darius Smith had a personal issue to deal with that caused him to miss practice on Friday, but Kevin O’Connell said that they anticipated having him available when Sunday’s game comes around. And, yes, Cameron Dantzler’s ankle appears to be playing up again. He’ll shake it eventually. . .we hope.
Chicago Bears Week 18 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jaylon Jones
|DB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Sterling Weatherford
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Angelo Blackson
|DT
|Illness
|---
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|Groin
|---
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Terrell Lewis
|LB
|NIR (Personal)
|---
|---
|DNP
|Questionable
|Ja'Tyre Carter
|G
|Back
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Dante Pettis
|WR
|Head
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Patrick Scales
|LS
|Neck
|LP
|DNP
|FP
|---
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
Three players already declared out for the Bears after not practicing all week, with three others tabbed as “questionable.” Lewis, much like Za’Darius Smith, missed practice on Sunday with an undisclosed personal issue and has been listed as questionable.
Those are the last injury reports of the regular season, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll continue bringing you more news on Sunday’s game as more comes in.
Loading comments...