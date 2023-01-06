 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Final injury reports for both teams

Let’s get the last medical report for the week

By Christopher Gates
New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

It’s time to take a look at the last injury reports for the regular season, as both the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears have given us their final lists ahead of Sunday’s game at Soldier Field. Let’s take a look at both sides.

Minnesota Vikings Week 18 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Garrett Bradbury C Back DNP DNP DNP Out
James Lynch DL Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
Brian Asamoah LB Knee LP LP LP Questionable
Cameron Dantzler CB Ankle --- --- LP Questionable
Za'Darius Smith OLB NIR (Personal) --- --- DNP Questionable
Josh Metellus S Thigh LP FP FP ---

Bradbury will, officially, miss his fifth consecutive game after not practicing all week, giving Chris Reed the start at center. Hopefully with a week of practice things will be better than they were last week. Za’Darius Smith had a personal issue to deal with that caused him to miss practice on Friday, but Kevin O’Connell said that they anticipated having him available when Sunday’s game comes around. And, yes, Cameron Dantzler’s ankle appears to be playing up again. He’ll shake it eventually. . .we hope.

Chicago Bears Week 18 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Justin Fields QB Hip DNP DNP DNP Out
Jaylon Jones DB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Sterling Weatherford LB Illness DNP DNP DNP Out
Angelo Blackson DT Illness --- DNP DNP Questionable
Kyler Gordon CB Groin --- LP LP Questionable
Terrell Lewis LB NIR (Personal) --- --- DNP Questionable
Ja'Tyre Carter G Back FP FP FP ---
Dante Pettis WR Head FP FP FP ---
Patrick Scales LS Neck LP DNP FP ---
Trevon Wesco TE Ankle LP FP FP ---

Three players already declared out for the Bears after not practicing all week, with three others tabbed as “questionable.” Lewis, much like Za’Darius Smith, missed practice on Sunday with an undisclosed personal issue and has been listed as questionable.

Those are the last injury reports of the regular season, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll continue bringing you more news on Sunday’s game as more comes in.

