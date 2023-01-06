Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s time to take a look at the last injury reports for the regular season, as both the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears have given us their final lists ahead of Sunday’s game at Soldier Field. Let’s take a look at both sides.

Minnesota Vikings Week 18 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Garrett Bradbury C Back DNP DNP DNP Out James Lynch DL Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out Brian Asamoah LB Knee LP LP LP Questionable Cameron Dantzler CB Ankle --- --- LP Questionable Za'Darius Smith OLB NIR (Personal) --- --- DNP Questionable Josh Metellus S Thigh LP FP FP ---

Bradbury will, officially, miss his fifth consecutive game after not practicing all week, giving Chris Reed the start at center. Hopefully with a week of practice things will be better than they were last week. Za’Darius Smith had a personal issue to deal with that caused him to miss practice on Friday, but Kevin O’Connell said that they anticipated having him available when Sunday’s game comes around. And, yes, Cameron Dantzler’s ankle appears to be playing up again. He’ll shake it eventually. . .we hope.

Chicago Bears Week 18 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Justin Fields QB Hip DNP DNP DNP Out Jaylon Jones DB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out Sterling Weatherford LB Illness DNP DNP DNP Out Angelo Blackson DT Illness --- DNP DNP Questionable Kyler Gordon CB Groin --- LP LP Questionable Terrell Lewis LB NIR (Personal) --- --- DNP Questionable Ja'Tyre Carter G Back FP FP FP --- Dante Pettis WR Head FP FP FP --- Patrick Scales LS Neck LP DNP FP --- Trevon Wesco TE Ankle LP FP FP ---

Three players already declared out for the Bears after not practicing all week, with three others tabbed as “questionable.” Lewis, much like Za’Darius Smith, missed practice on Sunday with an undisclosed personal issue and has been listed as questionable.

Those are the last injury reports of the regular season, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll continue bringing you more news on Sunday’s game as more comes in.