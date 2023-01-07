Purple Polls: Who is the Tougher Matchup? Niners, Eagles, or Cowboys? And More Questions!

With only one week left in the regular season, it’s a good time to check what DailyNorseman readers think about the rest of the NFC. I have 3 questions in this week’s poll looking at Wildcard teams, the best NFC teams, and gauging how far fans predict the Vikings to go. I’ll be power-ranking all NFC teams in an accompanying article that comes out on Saturday.

As with all Purple Polls articles, discussion in the comments is encouraged. I would love to see the rationale behind your choices. SKOL!

Poll Which Potential Wildcard Team Scares you the Most? Giants

Seahawks

Lions

Packers vote view results 5% Giants (9 votes)

1% Seahawks (3 votes)

36% Lions (55 votes)

55% Packers (85 votes) 152 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which of These 4 Playoff Teams Would be the Toughest Matchup? Eagles

Niners

Cowboys

Bucs (might as well include them) vote view results 29% Eagles (44 votes)

53% Niners (81 votes)

15% Cowboys (24 votes)

1% Bucs (might as well include them) (2 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now