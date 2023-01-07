Purple Polls: Who is the Tougher Matchup? Niners, Eagles, or Cowboys? And More Questions!

With only one week left in the regular season, it’s a good time to check what DailyNorseman readers think about the rest of the NFC. I have 3 questions in this week’s poll looking at Wildcard teams, the best NFC teams, and gauging how far fans predict the Vikings to go. I’ll be power-ranking all NFC teams in an accompanying article that comes out on Saturday.
As with all Purple Polls articles, discussion in the comments is encouraged. I would love to see the rationale behind your choices. SKOL!
Poll
Which Potential Wildcard Team Scares you the Most?
-
5%
Giants
-
1%
Seahawks
-
36%
Lions
-
55%
Packers
Poll
Which of These 4 Playoff Teams Would be the Toughest Matchup?
-
29%
Eagles
-
53%
Niners
-
15%
Cowboys
-
1%
Bucs (might as well include them)
Poll
How Many Playoff Games do you Think the Vikings will Win?
-
19%
0
-
56%
1
-
10%
2
-
14%
3 or more
