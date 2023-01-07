 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purple Polls: Who is the Tougher Matchup? Niners, Eagles, or Cowboys? And More Questions!

Which wildcard team is the scariest? Which NFC playoff team is the toughest matchup? How many playoff games will the Vikings win?

With only one week left in the regular season, it’s a good time to check what DailyNorseman readers think about the rest of the NFC. I have 3 questions in this week’s poll looking at Wildcard teams, the best NFC teams, and gauging how far fans predict the Vikings to go. I’ll be power-ranking all NFC teams in an accompanying article that comes out on Saturday.

As with all Purple Polls articles, discussion in the comments is encouraged. I would love to see the rationale behind your choices. SKOL!

Poll

Which Potential Wildcard Team Scares you the Most?

view results
  • 5%
    Giants
    (9 votes)
  • 1%
    Seahawks
    (3 votes)
  • 36%
    Lions
    (55 votes)
  • 55%
    Packers
    (85 votes)
152 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which of These 4 Playoff Teams Would be the Toughest Matchup?

view results
  • 29%
    Eagles
    (44 votes)
  • 53%
    Niners
    (81 votes)
  • 15%
    Cowboys
    (24 votes)
  • 1%
    Bucs (might as well include them)
    (2 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How Many Playoff Games do you Think the Vikings will Win?

view results
  • 19%
    0
    (29 votes)
  • 56%
    1
    (84 votes)
  • 10%
    2
    (15 votes)
  • 14%
    3 or more
    (22 votes)
150 votes total Vote Now

