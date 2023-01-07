Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 7-8 January 2023

Well, folks, we’ve made it to the first weekend of 2023! We’ve got a pair of NFL games happening later today, and tomorrow the Minnesota Vikings will finish their 2022 regular season in Chicago against the Nathan Peterman Experience™ and the Chicago Bears. Good stuff, eh?
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Shawn takes a look back at what happened to Justin Jefferson on Sunday.
- The Vikings waived TE Nick Muse so they can add Irv Smith Jr. to the active roster.
- The final injury reports are out for both the Bears and Vikings ahead of Sunday’s game.
- Norse Code takes a look ahead to Sunday’s game.
- Shawn also takes a look at Josh Metellus blocking a punt for the second week in a row.
