NFL Week 18 Saturday Games Discussion

It’s time to get the final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season started, folks! And we’re doing just that with a doubleheader that has playoff implications in the AFC.

We’ll start things off at the giant Roomba in the desert, where the Las Vegas Raiders will finish their season by playing host to the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Chiefs win this game, they will secure the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs, while a loss will open things up for the Buffalo Bills to jump in and grab it tomorrow. This one will be kicking off in about half an hour, 3:30 PM Central time.

That game will be followed up by a winner-take-all matchup in the AFC South as the Tennessee Titans travel to northeast Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The winner of this one will win the AFC South and move on to the postseason while the other will get themselves a top ten draft pick and can start their offseason program. This one starts at 7:15 PM Central time.

Both of these games will air on ABC and ESPN. The ABC affiliate in the Twin Cities is KSTP-5. Check the listings in your area to find your ABC affiliate if you want to watch today’s games.

Here are our picks for both of these games, powered by our friends at Tallysight.

If you’re going to be watching the games, here’s a place where you can hang out with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans and talk about all of the action.

Enjoy the games, everyone!