Vikings at Bears - O-line Change, O-line Worries

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - We’re coming into week 18 and your Minnesota Vikings have a firm grasp on the #3 seed in the NFC playoffs, with a possibility if angels sing and unicorns sprinkle magic dust that they can accent to the #2 seed by the end of the day. Now what kind of miracle needs to take place? First, the Vikings need to defeat the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on that horrible turf. Second, the San Francisco 49ers must lose to the Arizona Cardinals to give it up. The Cards however are in pursuit of their own lousy record in hopes of a very high draft choice. Will that happen? Logically, doubtful, but anything can happen on any given Sunday in the NFL.

Darren and Dave will be looking at three themes starting out with the offensive line worries. Due to some unforeseen and almost tragic injuries, both backup center Austin Schlottmann, and right tackle Brian O’Neill are out for the rest of the season. If Garrett Bradbury can come back to start at center, that would be great! However, like many of you when asked to help a friend move, his back is still bothering him. That means third-string center, Chris Reed, and third-string tackle, Oli Udoh, will get starts on Sunday. The offensive line will need this time to play so that they can gel going into the wild card weekend of the playoffs.

Since this game should not be that competitive because the Chicago Bears are trying to lose and their hopes of gaining the #1 draft choice in the 2023 NFL draft, the question comes about, “Should the Vikes play the starters?” Head coach Kevin O’Connell is indicating that yes they will play. It could be because of those sensational hopes for the #2 seed, or it could be because they want to get a bad taste out of their mouth after being destroyed by the Green Bay Packers last week. Either way, it looks like we will see the starters, and it will be yet to be determined if that is a smart move or not.

Then it’s onto those Windy City Bears who with a loss and a Houston Texans win, will get that #1 pick in the NFL draft. What does that mean for them? Well, they don’t really need a quarterback, if they believe in Justin Fields, who will not be playing on Sunday, so it could mean a massive haul in draft picks for some other needy team wanting to move up and grab a quarterback. That is what’s at stake on Sunday. So come join 20B in the analysis of what will happen in the near future.

Theme #1: Offensive line worries

Theme #2: Start ‘em or sit ‘em?

Theme #3: Vikings at Bears Preview

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

