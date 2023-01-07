Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 18

Week 18 is finally upon us, ladies and gentlemen! That means it’s time, once again, for the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website to let you know who they’re rolling with for the final week of the regular season.

First, let’s take a look at how everyone stacked up last week.

Eric Thompson: 11-4 straight-up, 11-4 against the spread, 6-9 over/under

Warren Ludford: 11-4 straight-up, 7-8 against the spread, 8-7 over/under

Mark Pittman: 11-4 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 7-7 over/under

GA Skol: 10-5 straight-up, 10-5 against the spread, 8-6 over/under

Christopher Gates: 10-5 straight-up, 7-8 against the spread, 5-10 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 10-5 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 9-5 over/under

Only GA Skol was over .500 for the week in all three categories, though everyone had a pretty good week in the straight-up picks. Did Week 17 make any of the races more interesting head into the final week of the year? Here are all the leaderboards for our staff thus far this season.

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Against the Spread

Over/Under

Barring something crazy happening in this final week, it appears we’re going to have a different winner in each of our three categories: Eric will take home the straight-up picks for the second year in a row, Mark will win the race for the spread picks, and Ed will be the king of the over/unders.

Our picks will continue during the postseason, but we’ll separate the postseason records from the regular season tallies.

With that, here are the picks for this week, powered by our friends at Tallysight. As always, picks are subject to change right up until kickoff and the numbers for each individual may differ based on when they put their picks into the system. For the latest lines and numbers, you can check with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

4-2 Picks

3-3 Picks

Hey, I’ve got a lot of picks that go against the consensus again. I’m sure it will go just as well for me as it did the last time (when it didn’t go well at all).

That does it for our last set of picks for the 2022 NFL regular season, folks. How did your picks go this year? Have you been following our advice? (If so, I’d like to apologize.)