We’ve made it to the final day of the 2022 regular season in the National Football League, and as has almost become tradition, your Minnesota Vikings will finish things up against the Chicago Bears, but this time the game will take place on the shores of Lake Michigan at Soldier Field.

We want everyone to be able to follow along with this one today, so here’s all of the information you need to be able to do that in one spot.

Television Info

Since there really isn’t a lot of drama involved with this game, we’re kicking things off at the best possible time for NFL action to begin, that being noon Central time on Sunday. This game will be shown on FOX, with Kenny Albert and cheatin’ Jonathan Vilma on the call. (Hooray.) That means that you’ll be looking for KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities if you want to watch this one.

If you’re wondering whether or not you’re in the local broadcast area for this week’s game, here’s the weekly map from the folks at 506 Sports. The Vikings/Bears game is represented by the blue area.

If you’re going to be using your DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to view this one. . .for the last time. . .you’ll want to point your receiver to Channel 709.

For our men and women serving in uniform overseas, this game will. . .not be shown on the American Forces Network. Like, not at all. Not live, not on replay, nothing. Well, on the bright side, they can’t ignore the playoff game(s) the Vikings will be in.

Radio Info

As usual, the Vikings Radio Network affiliates throughout the upper midwest will be carrying this one. If you’re not sure who the affiliates in your area are, feel free to check the link for the full list.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio to follow this one, you’ll find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channels 113 and 383. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

According to the folks from Football Zebras, the officiating crew for this week’s game will be led by Brad Allen. This will be the second time this season the Vikings have seen Allen’s crew, as they handled the Vikings’ 34-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals back in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Weather Info

For a January afternoon in Chicago, the weather conditions will be just about as good as you could hope for, according to our friends from WeatherNation. Temperatures at kickoff will be hovering right around freezing, but the winds will be light out of the west with no chance of precipitation. At least the weather won’t make the field conditions worse (if that’s possible).

Betting Info

According to the folks at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are now up to being a 7-point favorite in today’s game. The line started as Vikings -1.5, so things have shifted significantly over the course of the week. The over/under is currently set at 43, which is sort of on the low end for Vikings games this season.

Streaming Info

With this being a FOX game, you can watch it via Fox Sports Go (using the credentials given to you by your cable or satellite provider) if the game is being shown in your local area already. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be pretty much everything you need to be able to track all of the action of the regular season finale from Soldier Field. As we always do, we’ll have our first Open Thread of the afternoon ready an hour before kickoff at approximately 11:00 AM Central time. We hope to see a lot of you there!