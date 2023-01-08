Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Key information and first quarter discussion

We are just an hour away from kicking off the 2022 regular-season finale, as we head to Solider Field to watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears in Week 18 NFL action. Here’s everything you need to be able to make sure you’re ready for today’s contest.

Date and Time: Sunday, 8 January 2023, noon Central time

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country, DirecTV Channel 709

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 113 and 383 (Vikings feed), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -7, Over/Under 43

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 20, Bears 13

Three Keys

1) Let’s try not to get anyone hurt - Honestly, there really isn’t a lot riding on this game with the Vikings likely to be the #3 seed in the NFC playoffs whether they win or lose today. With that, we need to make sure that nobody gets injured today on the cow pasture that is the Soldier Field playing surface.

2) Get some confidence - The Bears are a bad team. . .they have a shot at the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are starting Nathan Peterman at quarterback in this one. The Vikings should be able to win this one going away, but. . .well, this team just doesn’t do that. Hopefully they can accomplish that today and go into Wild Card Weekend with some momentum.

3) Let’s try not to get anyone hurt - Really, it’s important enough that I need to say it twice.

You’re ready to go for the regular-season finale, ladies and gentlemen! As always, we’re going to have a new Open Thread firing up at the start of each quarter, so keep an eye out for those and keep the discussion moving accordingly.

Hopefully in about three hours we’ll have a bit of optimism in our hearts as we look ahead to the Vikings’ first home playoff game since January of 2018.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!