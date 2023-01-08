Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’re through the first quarter of play in the regular-season finale at Soldier Field, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Chicago Bears by a score of 6-0.

The Bears got the football first in this one, as the Vikings won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Chicago took over at their own 21-yard line, with the Nathan Peterman Experience™ leading the Bears’ offense onto the field. The Vikings’ defense then got off the field quickly, putting together a three-and-out on the Bears’ opening possession, with the ensuing punt giving them the ball at their own 27-yard line.

On the Vikings’ third play from scrimmage, Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass and found a WIDE open K.J. Osborn for a big 66-yard gain, setting up a first-and-goal from the Chicago 4-yard line. One play later, the Vikings were in the end zone as Cousins found Adam Thielen for a 4-yard touchdown pass to give them a 6-0 lead.

Because Greg Joseph missed the extra point. Again.

Chicago pushed into Minnesota territory on their next possession, but their drive came to an end when Peterman was sacked by a host of Vikings, led by Patrick Jones. Minnesota took over for their second possession of the game at their own 14-yard line. The Vikings quickly moved into Chicago territory, as Cousins found C.J. Ham and Justin Jefferson for big gains. Then, with the Vikings driving, Dalvin Cook fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Bears for a turnover.

The Bears have moved into Minnesota territory on their third possession, and they faced a 4th-and-7 from the Minnesota 40-yard line. The Bears went for it, and the Vikings tackled Dante Pettis a yard short of the line to gain for a turnover.

As we head to the second quarter, the Vikings are looking at a 3rd-and-11 from their own 33-yard line.

We’re done with the first quarter in Chicago, with the Vikings leading the Bears by a score of 6-0. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play, folks!