Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’ve reached halftime at Soldier Field in Chicago with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Chicago Bears by a score of 16-6.

The Vikings started the quarter with the football, and they marched into Chicago territory with a nice mix of runs and passes, with T.J. Hockenson making a nice catch-and-run and K.J. Osborn converting on a third-down pass to put the Vikings into the red zone. The Vikings then got into the end zone courtesy of Alexander Mattison, who has been carrying the rushing load after Dalvin Cook went into the medical tent. Mattison went in from one yard out for the Vikings’ second touchdown of the afternoon. Greg Joseph made this extra point, making it 13-0 with just over nine minutes left in the half.

Chicago took over at their own 28-yard line on the next possession, and the Bears decided to turn to Tim Boyle at quarterback, sending the Nathan Peterman Experience™ to the bench. On his first possession, Boyle threw a pretty terrible pass that was intercepted by Patrick Peterson for another turnover, setting the Vikings up in Chicago territory.

The Vikings could only turn the interception into three points, as Greg Joseph connected from 28 yards out to make it 16-0 in favor of Minnesota.

The Bears then got on the board, thanks to a 42-yard touchdown run by rookie Velus Jones on an end-around. A pretty ugly play for the Vikings’ defense (who still has their starters out there), as the extra point from Cairo Santos made it 16-6, following a failed 2-point conversion attempt from the Bears, with about three and a half minutes left in the half.

Minnesota then marched down the field once again, setting themselves up with a first-and-goal from the 6-yard line with under a minute left in the half. After throwing short of the end zone on third down. . .with no timeouts left. . .the Vikings tried to get Greg Joseph into position to attempt a 24-yard field goal that was initially ruled good by the officials. But, it was ruled that the Vikings had 12 players on the field, meaning that the field goal didn’t count and the score remained 16-6 going into the locker room.

The offense has looked decent. . .probably not as good as you’d hope against a Bears’ defense that’s pulling people out of the stands to play cornerback at this point, but they’ve done a solid job moving the ball.

We’re at halftime in Chicago, with the Minnesota Vikings leading the Chicago Bears by a score of 16-6 and getting the ball coming out of the locker room at halftime. Come join us for the third quarter of play, everyone!