Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

For the final time this regular season, it’s time for everybody to raise four fingers way above their heads. We’ve reached the fourth quarter of football at Soldier Field, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Chicago Bears by a score of 23-13.

The Vikings got the football to start the third quarter, and Kevin O’Connell put Nick Mullens in at quarterback after a nice first half of play from Kirk Cousins (17/20, 225 yards, one touchdown). Mullens led an impressive drive, leading to the second 1-yard touchdown run of the afternoon for Alexander Mattison, making the score 23-6 after the first possession of the second half.

The Bears went back to the Nathan Peterman Experience™ at quarterback to start the third quarter for some reason, but it was effective as the Bears had their best drive of the afternoon (against a lot of Minnesota’s backups). Chicago cut into Minnesota’s lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Peterman to Cole Kmet to make it 23-13 late in the third.

Mullens led the Vikings down the field again, but as we move to the fourth quarter of play the Vikings are looking at a 4th-and-15 from the Chicago 32, likely leading to a Greg Joseph field goal attempt.

Fifteen minutes remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Chicago Bears by a score of 23-13. Come and join us for the last quarter, won’t you?